China's Paper-making Industry Sees Steady Growth In First Two Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) -- China's paper-making industry reported steady expansion in terms of output, revenue and profits in the first two months of this year, industry data show.
The country's machine-made paper and paperboard output totaled 22.42 million tonnes in the period, up 11.
9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The operating revenue of major paper-making firms rose 7.5 percent year on year to 213.55 billion Yuan (about 30.05 billion U.S. Dollars).
Total profits of these companies reached 6.42 billion yuan, jumping 336.7 percent from the same period of 2023.
The ministry attributed the strong recovery of the industry to lower raw material costs.
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From World
-
EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy3 minutes ago
-
China launches nationwide cultural activities for disabled people3 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profits soar further13 minutes ago
-
S. Korea parliament approves new probes into crowd crush, marine's death23 minutes ago
-
EU chief announces $1bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy23 minutes ago
-
Congolese 'dinosaur' to stay on despite age debate after decades in power33 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 4833 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence53 minutes ago
-
Judge to hear claims Trump again violated gag order53 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower2 hours ago
-
Maersk's net profit sinks amid Red Sea attacks2 hours ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 482 hours ago