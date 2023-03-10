UrduPoint.com

China's Parliament Approves State Council Reform Plan - Voting Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 07:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The parliament of China on Friday approved a plan to re-organize institutions under the country's State Council ” the country's highest state executive body, the voting results showed.

The voting took place on Friday morning at the third plenary session of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

As a part of the reform plan, China will establish a state data department under the National Development and Reform Commission. The body will be responsible for promoting the establishment of fundamental data institutions, unified planning for the integration, use, development, and application of information resources, and the planning and establishment of the digital economy and society.

Moreover, the plan is expected to deepen the reform of the local financial regulation mechanism and establish a mechanism for local financial supervision and control.

The final reform plan with details of the upcoming changes will be published later.

China's lawmakers will further vote on nominations for the country's president, vice president, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The first session of the 14th National People's Congress opened on March 5 and will conclude its work on March 13.

