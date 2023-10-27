Open Menu

China's Passenger Trips Surge In First 3 Quarters

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China's passenger trips surge in first 3 quarters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- China's railway, waterway and civil aviation passenger traffic levels all soared by more than 100 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, the Ministry of Transport said Friday.

The country's inter-regional passenger traffic rose 31 percent year on year to 45.66 billion from January to September, the ministry's spokesperson Sun Wenjian told a press conference.

Among all types of transport, civil aviation trips rocketed 126.7 percent year on year, followed by 120.

9 percent waterway trip growth and a 112.4 percent rise in railway trips, while road trips increased by 26.8 percent, Sun said.

During this period, commercial cargo transport went up 7.1 percent year on year to 40.31 billion tonnes, while cargo throughput at China's ports increased by 8.5 percent to 12.54 billion tonnes, the spokesperson added.

Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 2.88 trillion Yuan (about 401.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three quarters, marking 5.6 percent year-on-year growth, according to Sun.

Related Topics

China Road Traffic January September All From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World