UrduPoint.com

China's People's Liberation Army To Start 3-Day Naval Drills On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:10 AM

China's People's Liberation Army to Start 3-Day Naval Drills on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) China's People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.

The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23.

A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills.

There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.

Related Topics

Army China April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

8 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.