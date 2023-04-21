(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) China's People's Liberation Army will kick off three-day naval military drills around the southern Chinese province of Hainan in the South China Sea on Friday.

The exercises will start on 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on April 21 and end on 8:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on April 23.

A temporary navigation ban will be imposed in the area of the drills.

There is no information about what forces and means will be deployed during the military exercises.