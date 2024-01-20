(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Sales of pickup trucks in China rose 10.3 percent year on year in December last year as the country's consumption promotion policies led to stronger demand, industry data showed.

A total of 48,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, up 5 percent compared with that of November 2023, according to the China Passenger car Association.

The country's pickup truck exports surged 16 percent year on year in December, said the association.

For the whole year, pickup truck sales edged down 0.2 percent to 512,000 units, said the association.