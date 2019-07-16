China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to face increasing risks if it plans to carry out an armed invasion of Taiwan, after the United States agreed to sell advanced weapons to the self-ruled island, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) China 's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to face increasing risks if it plans to carry out an armed invasion of Taiwan, after the United States agreed to sell advanced weapons to the self-ruled island, experts told Sputnik.

The US State Department approved sale of advanced US military hardware, including 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, valued at about $2.2 billion to Taiwan, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate statements detailing the latest arms sale last week.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested strongly against the latest US arms sales to Taiwan and vowed to retaliate against US companies involved in the deal.

"By selling arms to Taiwan, the US seriously violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations. It breaches the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and undermines China's sovereignty and national security. To safeguard China's national interests, we will impose sanctions on US companies that participate in the above-mentioned arms sale to Taiwan. The Chinese government and Chinese businesses will not engage in cooperation or commercial exchanges with the US companies involved," the ministry's spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

In addition to voicing similar strong opposition against the US arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the PLA planned to carry out military drills in the sea close to the nation's southeast coast, in close proximity to the self-ruled island, in the next few days.

China's strong responses to the latest US arms sale to Taiwan could be triggered by the prospects that the new US tanks and missiles are likely to increase the risks Chinese soldiers would face if the PLA plans to carry out in invasion mission to occupy the self-ruled island in the future, military experts suggested.

"For Taiwan, the weapons they will receive from the United States are for the purpose of self-defense, especially for the defense of coastal areas. China would definitely take into consideration that if Taiwan improves its defense capabilities, that would increase the risks for the PLA to carry out missions that aim to 'reunite with Taiwan by force.' That's Taiwan's goal, which is to dissuade China from making the decision to take such military actions," Andrew Yang, secretary general of Chinese Council for Advanced Policy Studies (CAPS), a Taipei-based think tank, and a former defense minister of Taiwan, told Sputnik.

The Taiwan-based expert pointed out that the PLA would have to reevaluate the risks of trying to invade the island through its coastal areas, if China wants to carry out such a military campaign.

"If China wanted to 'reunite with Taiwan by force,' the PLA has to try to invade the island through the coastal areas. For the PLA to try to land on Taiwan's beaches, it'll be a very challenging mission. The PLA has to evaluate the risks of such a mission. It'll definitely be an advantage for Taiwan, if China faces more risks in carrying out such military missions," he said.

The expert explained that the US weapons including tanks and missiles are specifically selected to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities in the coastal areas.

"The military procurement [of Taiwan] has to evaluate if the weapons can help boost the island's self-defense capabilities. The US tanks can definitely strengthen Taiwan's defense capabilities as an island," he said.

Yang believes the PLA still does not have the strength to carry out a military invasion campaign into Taiwan today, because of the possible risks it could face during beach landing missions.

During a speech on Taiwan related issues at the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the country would not pledge to give up using military forces as an option to "reunite with Taiwan."

Other Chinese military experts detailed what kind of roles tanks can play during a possible beach landing mission by the PLA in Taiwan's coastal areas.

"Tanks are very important. In the 1950s, when we [China] tried to invade Jinmen [two groups of islands governed by Taiwan], a tank was left on the beach by the Nationalist Party soldiers after it failed to start. When the PLA launched the offensives, the tank reportedly played a decisive role in the battle and prevented the PLA from carrying out the landing mission successfully," Ni Lexiong, a military expert at the University of politics and Law in Shanghai, told Sputnik.

After forces led by the Chinese Communist Party won the civil war in China in 1949, the Nationalist Party retreated to Taiwan and continued to rule the island until democratic reforms in the 1980s.

Despite improvement in PLA's airstrike capabilities that could weaken Taiwan's coastal defenses, tanks could still be effective in preventing the PLA from landing on the beaches as Chinese soldiers would have to eventually try to invade the island by land, the Chinese scholar added.

Ni acknowledged that the United States did not provide other more advanced defense systems, such as the Aegis combat system, to Taiwan.

"From my perspective, the United States did not try to provoke us further by offering the more advanced Aegis combat system to Taiwan. We have repeatedly stressed that the Aegis combat system should not be provided to Taiwan," he said.

Nevertheless, the expert expressed hopes that China can follow through with its strong opposition to the latest US arms sale by conducting the planned military drills across the middle line in the Taiwan Strait.

"China responded by announcing the military drills at once. If we want to demonstrate our strength further, we better try to conduct the military exercises across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait or shoot some cannons or missiles that could land in the waters closer to the Taiwan side in the Strait," he said.

Moreover, Ni pointed out that the Trump administration wanted to use the latest arms sale to Taiwan to put more pressure on Beijing and try to coerce more concessions from China in the ongoing bilateral trade talks.