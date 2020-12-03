(@FahadShabbir)

China's call for creation a globally recognized health certificates aimed at fast-tracking international travel prescribes the use internationally accepted QR codes, and does not require using a single platform or connecting databases of different countries, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) China's call for creation a globally recognized health certificates aimed at fast-tracking international travel prescribes the use internationally accepted QR codes, and does not require using a single platform or connecting databases of different countries, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"At the recent G20 and APEC summits, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the creation of an international mechanism for the mutual recognition of health certificates and presented China's plan to create a new mechanism for safe, healthy and orderly movement of people. The Chinese side has provided the interested countries with specific ideas and technical solutions through multilateral channels, and we maintain contacts with the relevant countries on this issue," the press service said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry did not specify which countries had already shown interest in the Chinese initiative.

According to the press service, the mechanism proposed by China will be based on the information recognized by different countries, including polymerase chain reaction test results data, encrypted into personal QR codes, which will be valid in all states participating in the mechanism.

The Chinese plan envisages that government agencies of different countries will have to provide a unified code to people traveling abroad, which can be in paper or electronic form. The QR code will be checked while boarding the plane and at border controls. So, regulatory authorities in different countries will only need to scan the code to find the necessary information, and passengers will not be required to provide additional documents about their test results.

It is noted that personal information of citizens would be fully protected during implementation of this mechanism.

According to Wang Yiwei, professor of the school of International Studies and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, Xi's proposal for more countries to join such a global mechanism is a concrete measure in the fight against the pandemic.

The expert told Sputnik that the international recognition of QR health codes could make it easier for people to travel around the world, reduce the impact of the epidemic on production and supply chains, as well as contribute to building mutual trust, the formation of a single system of epidemiological security and the foundation for the ultimate triumph over the coronavirus pandemic.