China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, if followed through, could be a game-changer in the global fight against climate change, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, if followed through, could be a game-changer in the global fight against climate change, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

According to an opinion piece published on the EU's External Action website, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's announcement of the ambition earlier this year was unexpected but wholly welcomed. As explained in the article, current projections show an average 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.86 Fahrenheit) warming by 2100, but it could be 0.3 degrees lower if China were to commit to its pledge, "a major step."

"We will watch whether this announcement was tailored for international consumption or whether carbon neutrality become really a key feature in the upcoming Five Years Plan to be discussed at the end of the month," the article reads.

Borrell underscored that given China's traditional penchant for caution in making international commitments, the announcement suggests that Chinese leadership is banking on technological progress can make the target attainable.

At the same time, the lack of details of China's policy plan was also noted.

"The simple fact that China acknowledges the dramatic threat of climate change and that we need more action is of paramount importance," the diplomat wrote.

Given China's leading role in producing green technology, the article outlines a possible future in which the energy-hungry country can transform itself to become an "electro-state." To this end, Borrell called on China to seize the construction of fossil fuel-run power plants in third countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

The article goes on to acknowledge that the EU and China have significant differences on a large number of topics, but recognizes the need for a multilateral framework to address global challenges.