UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Pledge To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2060 Game-Changer For Climate - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:57 PM

China's Pledge to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2060 Game-Changer for Climate - Borrell

China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, if followed through, could be a game-changer in the global fight against climate change, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, if followed through, could be a game-changer in the global fight against climate change, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

According to an opinion piece published on the EU's External Action website, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's announcement of the ambition earlier this year was unexpected but wholly welcomed. As explained in the article, current projections show an average 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.86 Fahrenheit) warming by 2100, but it could be 0.3 degrees lower if China were to commit to its pledge, "a major step."

"We will watch whether this announcement was tailored for international consumption or whether carbon neutrality become really a key feature in the upcoming Five Years Plan to be discussed at the end of the month," the article reads.

Borrell underscored that given China's traditional penchant for caution in making international commitments, the announcement suggests that Chinese leadership is banking on technological progress can make the target attainable.

At the same time, the lack of details of China's policy plan was also noted.

"The simple fact that China acknowledges the dramatic threat of climate change and that we need more action is of paramount importance," the diplomat wrote.

Given China's leading role in producing green technology, the article outlines a possible future in which the energy-hungry country can transform itself to become an "electro-state." To this end, Borrell called on China to seize the construction of fossil fuel-run power plants in third countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

The article goes on to acknowledge that the EU and China have significant differences on a large number of topics, but recognizes the need for a multilateral framework to address global challenges.

Related Topics

Technology China Road Progress Same Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

IGP Punjab seeks report on teenager's death by pol ..

1 minute ago

PTI MPA condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir

1 minute ago

Balochistan people stand with Kashmiris till achie ..

1 minute ago

Over 60% of Europeans Trust EU to Make Right Pande ..

1 minute ago

Efforts underway to eliminate polio disease in Gwa ..

6 minutes ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas-supply scheme in Taxila

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.