China's Population Continues To Grow In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:05 PM

China's population continues to grow in 2021

China's population on the mainland has grown to 1.4126 billion by the end of last year, government data showed Monday

China's population on the mainland has grown to 1.4126 billion by the end of last year, government data showed Monday.

The latest population figure increased by 480,000 compared with the end of 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.The number of new births in 2021 stood at 10.62 million.

