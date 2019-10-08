UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Position On Kashmir Clear, Consistent: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

China's position on Kashmir clear, consistent: Spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust.

"China's position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust," Geng Shuang said during his briefing when asked to comment on ongoing visit of PM Imran Khan to China and whether Kashmir issue would be figured during talks of the leadership of two countries.

The spokesperson said this was in line with interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world.

To a question, he said that China attached great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

PM Khan will meet with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu and sign cooperation document.

"Prime Minister Khan will also attend the closing ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition, " the spokesman said.

"We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation in CPEC is bringing more outcomes to our peoples," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Visit CPEC All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

24 minutes ago

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpas ..

25 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of r ..

41 minutes ago

Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Isl ..

59 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

1 hour ago

‘I wish I could follow President Xi and send 500 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.