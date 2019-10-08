(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust.

"China's position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust," Geng Shuang said during his briefing when asked to comment on ongoing visit of PM Imran Khan to China and whether Kashmir issue would be figured during talks of the leadership of two countries.

The spokesperson said this was in line with interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world.

To a question, he said that China attached great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

PM Khan will meet with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu and sign cooperation document.

"Prime Minister Khan will also attend the closing ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition, " the spokesman said.

"We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation in CPEC is bringing more outcomes to our peoples," he added.