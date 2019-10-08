A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent, and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue and consolidate mutual trust

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that China 's position on Kashmir was clear and consistent, and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue and consolidate mutual trust.

"China's position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues, including Kashmir issue, and consolidate mutual trust," Geng Shuang said during his briefing when asked to comment on the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and whether the Kashmir issue would be figured during talks of the leadership of two countries.

The spokesperson said it was in line with interest of both the countries and common aspiration of the world.

To a follow-up question, he said China attached great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Prime Minister Khan will meet President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu to exchange views, and sign a cooperation document.

"Prime Minister Khan will also attend the closing ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition," he added.

China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperation partners, and had good tradition of close exchange and communication.

"We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation in CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) is bringing more outcomes to our peoples," he added.