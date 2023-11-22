Open Menu

China's Postal Industry Logs Steady Growth In First 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China's postal industry logs steady growth in first 10 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- China's postal industry saw robust expansion from January to October of this year, with business volume and revenue both registering double-digit growth, official data showed.

A total of 129.72 billion parcels were handled by the industry during this period, surging 14.

3 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

The revenue of the sector increased by 11.5 percent compared with the same period last year to around 1.24 trillion Yuan (about 174.03 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January to October period.

In October alone, the business volume and revenue of China's postal industry soared 19.7 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, the data also revealed.

