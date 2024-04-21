Open Menu

China's Power Generation Up 2.8 Pct In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 2.8 percent year on year in March 2024, official data showed.

Total power output of these firms reached 747.

7 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power increased by 15.8 percent year on year, while that of wind power rose 16.8 percent.

The output of thermal power and hydropower climbed 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, on a yearly basis, according to the NBS.

