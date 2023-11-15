BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) -- China's power generation grew 5.2 percent year on year to 704.4 billion kilowatt-hours in October, official data showed Wednesday.

A breakdown of the data showed growth in the output of thermal power, hydropower, and solar power went up 4 percent, 21.

8 percent, and 15.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The nuclear power output fell 0.2 percent, and that of wind power was down by 13.1 percent.

In the first ten months, the country's power generation expanded 4.4 percent from one year ago to about 7.33 trillion kilowatt-hours. Enditem