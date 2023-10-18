(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) -- China's power generation grew 7.7 percent year on year in September, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's total power generation reached nearly 745.6 billion kilowatt-hours in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data showed growth in the output of thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power and solar power, went up 2.3 percent, 39.2 percent, 6.7 percent and 6.8 percent year on year, respectively, during the period, the NBS data showed.

However, the country's wind power output fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier last month.

In the January-September period, the country's power output expanded 4.2 percent from one year ago to about 6.62 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.