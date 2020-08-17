(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, grew 2.3 percent year on year in July due to the accelerated resumption of businesses, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Total power use hit 682.4 billion kWh last month.In breakdown, the agricultural sector consumed 8.

5 billion kWh, up 11.6 percent from a year ago. Power consumption of the secondary industry fell 0.7 percent year on year, while that of the tertiary industry rose 5.3 percent.

Residential power use jumped 13.8 percent year on year to 98.2 billion kWh last month. During the first seven months of the year, the country's total power use decreased 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 4.04 trillion kWh.