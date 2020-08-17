UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Power Use Grows Steady In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:24 PM

China's power use grows steady in July

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, grew 2.3 percent year on year in July due to the accelerated resumption of businesses, data from the National Energy Administration showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, grew 2.3 percent year on year in July due to the accelerated resumption of businesses, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Total power use hit 682.4 billion kWh last month.In breakdown, the agricultural sector consumed 8.

5 billion kWh, up 11.6 percent from a year ago. Power consumption of the secondary industry fell 0.7 percent year on year, while that of the tertiary industry rose 5.3 percent.

Residential power use jumped 13.8 percent year on year to 98.2 billion kWh last month. During the first seven months of the year, the country's total power use decreased 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 4.04 trillion kWh.

Related Topics

Electricity July From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Trott says Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan impressed ..

3 minutes ago

Over 80 ancient reef organisms discovered in China ..

2 minutes ago

Ghana leader says airports may reopen next month

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz’s shrine reopens aga ..

17 minutes ago

AIOU bodies extend full support to VC

2 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad issue rev ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.