China's Power Use Up 3.5 Pct In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:48 PM

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, continued its growth momentum in March amid the country's steady economic growth, official data showed on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, continued its growth momentum in March amid the country's steady economic growth, official data showed on Thursday.

Total power use rose 3.5 percent year on year last month to 694.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration showed.

In breakdown, power consumed by the Primary, secondary and tertiary industries climbed by 12.3 percent, 2.3 percent and 4 percent year on year, respectively, the administration said.

Residents' power consumption also saw a year-on-year increase of 8.8 percent to 101.3 billion kWh in March, the data showed.

In the first quarter of the year, China's power consumption topped 2.04 trillion kWh, up 5 percent from a year ago. Residents' power use rose 11.8 percent year on year in the period.

