BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) China and the European Union do not have a fundamental conflict of interests and Beijing hopes for Brussels' objective approach to bilateral cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday.

"There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and the EU. Both sides benefit from each other's development, adhere to strategic self-reliance and multilateralism, and have a broad consensus on global issues such as addressing climate change," Li said at a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China and the EU should build mutual trust and resolve doubts through successful cooperation, Li noted, adding that China's development brings opportunities and stability to the world rather than risks and shocks to global production and supply chains.

He stated that China is ready to work together with the EU to improve the reliability and stability of trade and economic relations between the parties.

The ministry added that the politicians also discussed the Ukraine conflict.

Li is on his first foreign tour after being elected head of government. In particular, he paid official visits to Germany and France from June 18-23.