(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) China's State Council Premier Li Qiang held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, China Central Television (CCTV) reported in Tuesday.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era between Russia and China maintain a high level of development.

China and Russia adhere to non-alignment to the blocs (principle), the absence of confrontation and the rejection of targeting third parties," Li was quoted as saying by CCTV.

The bilateral relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect, trust and benefit, China's premier said.