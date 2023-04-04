Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China's Premier Holds Phone Talks With Russian Prime Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's Premier Holds Phone Talks With Russian Prime Minister - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) China's State Council Premier Li Qiang held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, China Central Television (CCTV) reported in Tuesday.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era between Russia and China maintain a high level of development.

China and Russia adhere to non-alignment to the blocs (principle), the absence of confrontation and the rejection of targeting third parties," Li was quoted as saying by CCTV.

The bilateral relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect, trust and benefit, China's premier said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China TV

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

15 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

54 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.