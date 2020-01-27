UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Premier Li Keqiang Arrives In Wuhan To Control Coronavirus Fight - Government

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

China's Premier Li Keqiang Arrives in Wuhan to Control Coronavirus Fight - Government

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak has started, the country's State Council said on Monday.

China's death toll from the virus has reached 80.

"At the instruction of China's Chairman Xi Jinping, [Li, who is] a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and the head of the working group, created due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, has arrived in Wuhan to inspect and control the effort on fighting the epidemic," the State Council said in a statement.

Li has already met with the infected people and with the medical staff.

Related Topics

China Wuhan From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Plane crashes in Ghazni area of Afghanistan

50 seconds ago

OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

21 minutes ago

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

26 minutes ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

30 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sindh Chief Minist ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.