BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak has started, the country's State Council said on Monday.

China's death toll from the virus has reached 80.

"At the instruction of China's Chairman Xi Jinping, [Li, who is] a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and the head of the working group, created due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, has arrived in Wuhan to inspect and control the effort on fighting the epidemic," the State Council said in a statement.

Li has already met with the infected people and with the medical staff.