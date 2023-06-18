UrduPoint.com

China's Premier Li Qiang To Visit Germany, France From June 18-23

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

China's Premier Li Qiang to Visit Germany, France From June 18-23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) China's Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France in his first overseas trip since he took office in March at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government.

Li will hold the seventh German-Chinese inter-governmental consultation on Sunday and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in France from June 18-23.

The upcoming visit is expected to clarify certain misunderstandings between China and Europe, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have positive impact on relations between the sides.

Related Topics

Europe China France German Visit Germany March June Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

10 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

10 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.