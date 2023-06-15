MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France from June 18-23 at the invitation of these countries, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will pay an official visit to Germany and hold the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, and pay an official visit to France and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact from June 18 to 23," the diplomat announced.

According to media reports, the inter-governmental consultations between China and Germany are set for June 20.

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will be held in Paris from June 22-23. The summit, called for by French President Emmanuel Macron, will focus on encouraging investment in "green" infrastructure, aiding countries vulnerable to climate change, as well as seeking ways to assist indebted and low-income countries.