UrduPoint.com

China's President To Meet With US, French Presidents At G20 Summit - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:30 PM

China's President to Meet With US, French Presidents at G20 summit - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Indonesia for the attendance of the G20 summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management.

"During the summit, Xi Jinping will hold bilateral meetings with French President Macron, US President Biden, Senegalese President (Macky) Sall and Argentine President (Alberto) Fernandez," the diplomat told a briefing.

Related Topics

China White House Visit Indonesia November Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

12 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.