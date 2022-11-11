(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Indonesia for the attendance of the G20 summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi will meet on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management.

"During the summit, Xi Jinping will hold bilateral meetings with French President Macron, US President Biden, Senegalese President (Macky) Sall and Argentine President (Alberto) Fernandez," the diplomat told a briefing.