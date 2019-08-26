UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Private Firms Rising To Prominence In Past 70 Years

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

China's private firms rising to prominence in past 70 years

China's private enterprises have been growing fast in the past seven decades, achieving a prominent role in the economy, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :China's private enterprises have been growing fast in the past seven decades, achieving a prominent role in the economy, official data showed Monday.

The country only had 443,000 private enterprises in 1996, and the number soared to 14.369 million in 2017, registering an average annual growth of 18 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

Private enterprises now take the lion's share of the country's companies, accounting for nearly 80 percent in 2017, up from only 16.9 percent in 1996.

China was home to about 4.40 million legal entities in 1996, and the number surged to about 22 million in 2017, expanding about 8 percent each year on average.

The growth pace accelerated during the 2012-2017 period to reach 15.7 percent on average annually, the report showed.

Related Topics

2017 National University From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

3 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

8 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

3 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

3 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.