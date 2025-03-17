China’s private rocket firm launches eight satellites into space

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A privately owned Chinese rocket company on Monday launched into space at least eight satellites, state media reported.

The Galactic Energy deployed eight satellites into sun-synchronous orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu province.

With headquarters in Beijing, the company has sent a total of 71 satellites into space through 17 launch missions.

The firm uses the Ceres-1 rocket and is working to develop reusable Pallas-1 orbital rockets.