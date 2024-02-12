China's Privately Offered Funds Hit 20.58 Trln Yuan
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The value of China's privately offered funds stood at 20.58 trillion Yuan (about 2.9 trillion U.S. Dollars) at the end of last year, industrial data shows.
A breakdown of the total shows that equity investment funds, with a total worth of 11.
12 trillion yuan, were the largest category, followed by stock investment funds and venture investment funds, according to the Asset Management Association of China.
The number of registered privately offered funds stood at 153,079 by the end of last year.
Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.
