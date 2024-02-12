- Home
China's Procuratorates, Supervisory Organs Enhance Linking Mechanism To Improve Case Handling
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Chinese procuratorates have worked with supervisory organs in recent years to establish a linking mechanism, resulting in enhanced efficiency and quality in the handling of anti-graft cases.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) jointly drafted a guideline in July 2023, which has provided rules and standards for the working procedures of procuratorates' early involvement in cases that are being investigated by the NCS.
In 2023, procuratorates nationwide were involved in the investigation of 12,000 cases in advance, a further increase from the previous year and accounting for 60 percent of the total cases transferred by the NCS, according to the SPP.
Shi Weizhong, an official with the SPP, said that implementation of the mechanism has helped ensure the quality of the handling of cases of duty-related crime.
