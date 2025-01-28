China's Production Of Cattle, Sheep, Poultry Remains Stable In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) China's production of cattle, sheep and poultry remained generally stable in 2024, while pig production declined, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
In 2024, the country's production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry meat reached 96.
63 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.2 percent.
Specifically, beef output rose 3.5 percent year on year to 7.79 million tonnes last year, while mutton output reached 5.18 million tonnes, down 2.5 percent.
Poultry meat production increased 3.8 percent year on year, and pork production dipped 1.5 percent.
