Open Menu

China's Production Of Cattle, Sheep, Poultry Remains Stable In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

China's production of cattle, sheep, poultry remains stable in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) China's production of cattle, sheep and poultry remained generally stable in 2024, while pig production declined, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2024, the country's production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry meat reached 96.

63 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.2 percent.

Specifically, beef output rose 3.5 percent year on year to 7.79 million tonnes last year, while mutton output reached 5.18 million tonnes, down 2.5 percent.

Poultry meat production increased 3.8 percent year on year, and pork production dipped 1.5 percent.

Recent Stories

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

29 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

29 minutes ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

31 minutes ago
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

44 minutes ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

44 minutes ago
 Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

1 hour ago

UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

2 hours ago

More Stories From World