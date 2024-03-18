China's Property Development Investment Down 9 Pct In First Two Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Investment in property development in China fell 9 percent year on year to 1.1842 trillion Yuan (about 167 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed Monday.
Investment in the sector maintained a falling trend as sales of newly built property also fell 20.5 percent year on year in terms of floor area to 113.69 million square meters in the same period.
In terms of value, sales of newly built property fell 29.3 percent year on year to 1.0566 trillion yuan, the data showed.
The decline in investment in the first two months had narrowed by 0.
6 percentage points from the 9.6 percent drop in 2023, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.
Based on the data for both property sales and home prices, China's property market is still in the process of adjustment and transformation, Liu said.
The NBS spokesperson noted that both the Central Economic Work Conference held last December and the annual "two sessions" held earlier this month had put forward clear requirements for refining real estate policies and promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From World
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb1 minute ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Jan-Feb2 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb2 minutes ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek11 minutes ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson11 minutes ago
-
China's service sector posts faster growth in Jan-Feb11 minutes ago
-
Symposium held to study Xi Jinping's speech on Taiwan-related work11 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang receives over 3.2 mln tourists in first two months12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 202421 minutes ago
-
Methane: a powerful gas heating the planet21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Interior Minister receives Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia31 minutes ago
-
900 Scouts from Education Ministry serve visitors of Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan32 minutes ago