Open Menu

China's Property Investment Keeps Cooling In First Three Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's property investment keeps cooling in first three quarters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) -- China's investment in property development continued to cool in the first three quarters of 2023, down 9.1 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Commercial housing sales shrank 7.

5 percent year on year in terms of floor area to 848.06 million square meters. In terms of value, commercial housing sales dropped 4.6 percent year on year to 8.9 trillion Yuan (about 1.2 trillion U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

China Million Housing

Recent Stories

re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

26 minutes ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

41 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

13 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

13 hours ago

More Stories From World