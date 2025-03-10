BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) China's economic growth and prosperity would deliver more benefits to countries in the Global South when China prospers, the Global South does as well, said Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi said.

In a recent interview with Xinhuanet, the ambassador shared his perspectives on the hot topics discussed during China's "two sessions" and emphasized the positive impact of China's economic ascendancy on the developing world.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target and contributing about 30 percent to global economic growth.

The ambassador stressed that China's economic growth has brought more opportunities for developing countries. He also lauded China's unwavering commitment to sharing its development benefits with other countries.

He emphasized the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, along with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative, are concrete manifestations of China sharing development opportunities with the world.

The ambassador also highlighted China's continuous drive for high-standard opening-up.

this policy was attracting foreign investment into China and creating new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade, he said.

The ambassador underscored the crucial role of technology. Referring to new quality productive forces, he explained that technology, especially in the realm of green and digital advancements, would be pivotal in shaping future policies and discussions.

Regarding bilateral relations, Hashmi hailed the strong partnership between Pakistan and China, describing them as all-weather friends and unique partners.

He pointed out that in recent years, the two countries have scored remarkable achievements in aerospace cooperation and within the framework of the BRI. In particular, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the BRI, has undergone significant progress in transportation and energy infrastructure construction.

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, the ambassador called on the two sides to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields and for an even closer relationship in the foreseeable future.

