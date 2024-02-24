China's Public Offering Fund Value Hits 27.36 Trln Yuan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The assets under the management of China's public offering funds reached 27.36 trillion Yuan (about 3.85 trillion U.S. Dollars) in January, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.
Compared to 2023, the figure went down from 27.6 trillion yuan, the association said.
The scale of closed-end funds stood at about 3.79 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was 23.57 trillion yuan.
Of the 145 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 96 are domestic firms, the data showed.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
More Stories From World
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang28 seconds ago
-
Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day34 seconds ago
-
Jazan Border Guards conduct Naval Parade on Founding Day anniversary45 seconds ago
-
Portugal allocates 204 million euros in support for farmers10 minutes ago
-
Global luxury electric vehicle maker upbeat on China's high-end NEV market potential11 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays atop China's box office chart11 minutes ago
-
1 in 4 Japan primary school kids with hay fever's itchy eyes have trouble studying: survey11 minutes ago
-
4 dead in vehicle crash in Australia's NSW state11 minutes ago
-
China's inclusive loans to small businesses grow in January21 minutes ago
-
Anderson strikes after India bowl out England for 3531 hour ago
-
Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris1 hour ago
-
Spanish apartment block inferno leaves at least 9 dead2 hours ago