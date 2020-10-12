UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Qingdao City To Test All 9Mln Residents For COVID-19 After Detecting 12 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

China's Qingdao City to Test All 9Mln Residents for COVID-19 After Detecting 12 New Cases

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The authorities of the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao said on Monday that they would conduct coronavirus testing among the entire population of nearly 9.5 million people amid the resurgence of cases.

This past Sunday, three asymptomatic cases were detected in a local hospital in Qingdao, prompting the authorities to conduct tests among 377 close contacts of these three cases. The testing found another five asymptomatic cases and and four cases with symptoms. Two of the asymptomatic cases later developed symptoms, which brought Qingdao's toll to six asymptomatic cases and six cases with symptoms.

"We developed and launched a universal testing program. With the active collaboration of the general public, the testing proceeds at an accelerated pace. Within three days, we will test residents of five districts, including Shinan, Shibei, Licang, Laoshan and Chengyang.

Within five days, the entire population of the city will be tested. The results will be released in a timely manner," the Qingdao Health Committee said in a statement.

So far, nearly 144,000 workers of medical facilities and new patients in hospitals across Qingdao were tested. The results of 11,862 people already came back negative, while the rest is pending.

China was the world's first country to report cases of "mysterious pneumonia," which the World Health Organization later confirmed to be a new strain of a coronaivirus, last December. Beginning in April, the Chinese authorities stopped including asymptomatic cases in their official COVID-19 toll.

As of Monday, China reported 85,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,714 recoveries.

Related Topics

World China Qingdao April December Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says remittances rose to $ 2.3 bln in September ..

9 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

11 hours ago

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.