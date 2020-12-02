UrduPoint.com
China's Qingdao Reports One New COVID-19 Asymptomatic Case

Wed 02nd December 2020

QINGDAO, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :One new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was found Tuesday in the city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The case came after the city reported one asymptomatic carrier on Tuesday. The newly found female carrier surnamed Li is the elder sister of the first case. They live in the same residential compound in the city of Jiaozhou.

She tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 during a health screening of the close contacts of the first case, according to the municipal health commission of Qingdao.

So far, Qingdao has a total of two asymptomatic cases and has established 594 close contacts. Local health authorities have taken samples from over 1,600 people related to the cases for nucleic acid tests, and all results are negative.

The city has applied restrictive measures on the cases' residential compound, workplaces and public venues they have been to.

