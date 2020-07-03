(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US Department of State argued on Friday that China's plans to create a triad of air-, sea- and land-based nuclear weapons went against its strategy of minimal deterrence.

"Beijing wants a triad of capabilities with ground-based launchers or ground-based missiles, submarines, and bombers.

This is not a minimal deterrent," a department official told Sputnik.

The official said China was rapidly building its nuclear arsenal in an effort to double nuclear capabilities over the next decade. It claimed Beijing's goal was to increase its stockpile to 1,000 warheads.