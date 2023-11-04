Open Menu

China's Railway Passenger Trips Skyrocket In First Three Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's railway passenger trips skyrocket in first three quarters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways skyrocketed 112.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year, official data showed.

More than 2.93 billion passenger trips were made via the country's railways during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China's railway network also transported around 3.74 billion tonnes of cargo in the same period, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

In the January-September period, fixed-asset investment in the country's railways rose 7.1 percent from the same period last year to 508.9 billion Yuan (about 70.88 billion U.S. Dollars), the data showed.

Related Topics

China Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

14 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

26 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

31 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

35 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

43 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

14 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

14 hours ago

More Stories From World