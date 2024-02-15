China's Railway Sees 230 Mln Passenger Trips In First Half Of Spring Festival Rush
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's railway network handled 230 million passenger trips from Jan. 26 to Feb. 14, the first half of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Thursday.
The railway sector reported 14.
25 million passengers Wednesday, setting a record for daily passenger numbers during the Spring Festival travel rush, it said.
It also forecast 15.2 million railway passengers for Thursday, as the eight-day holiday will end Saturday.
The Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 10 this year, is China's biggest traditional festival. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 26 and will end on March 5.
