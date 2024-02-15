- Home
China's railway system handles over 230 million trips in first half of festival travel rush
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) China's railway system has handled more than 230 million passenger trips in the first half of this year's Spring Festival travel rush.
According to China Central Television, the 40-day travel rush commenced on January 26th and has now reached its midpoint as of Wednesday.
On Wednesday alone, nearly 14.25 million trips were made via railway across China, reaching a new high for daily passenger flow during the festival travel rush.
It is expected that the number of daily railway trips would continue its upward trend and reach 15.2 million on Thursday.
An additional 1,284 passenger trains have been arranged to ease the pressure on the railway system on Thursday.
