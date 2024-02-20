China's Railways Handle Over 300 Mln Passenger Trips In Festival Travel Rush
Published February 20, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) More than 300 million passenger trips were made via China's railways from Jan. 26 to Feb. 19, the first 25 days of the Spring Festival travel rush, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
The railway sector reported 14.04 million passenger trips on Monday, while it forecast 13.3 million for Tuesday.
The country's railways remained busy even after the end of the Spring Festival holiday, with students and migrant workers continuing to boost railway travel numbers.
Railway departments have provided additional trains in response to travel demand. They have also implemented preparatory measures in response to snow and freezing conditions in parts of the country to ensure smooth and safe post-holiday travel flow.
The Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 10 this year, is China's biggest traditional festival. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 26 and will end on March 5.
