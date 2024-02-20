Open Menu

China's Railways Handle Over 300 Mln Passenger Trips In Festival Travel Rush

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

China's railways handle over 300 mln passenger trips in festival travel rush

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) More than 300 million passenger trips were made via China's railways from Jan. 26 to Feb. 19, the first 25 days of the Spring Festival travel rush, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The railway sector reported 14.04 million passenger trips on Monday, while it forecast 13.3 million for Tuesday.

The country's railways remained busy even after the end of the Spring Festival holiday, with students and migrant workers continuing to boost railway travel numbers.

Railway departments have provided additional trains in response to travel demand. They have also implemented preparatory measures in response to snow and freezing conditions in parts of the country to ensure smooth and safe post-holiday travel flow.

The Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 10 this year, is China's biggest traditional festival. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 26 and will end on March 5.

Related Topics

Snow China March From Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 minutes ago
 11 kite sellers arrested

11 kite sellers arrested

2 minutes ago
 PU to host largest book fair on March 7

PU to host largest book fair on March 7

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on diet ..

Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

2 minutes ago
 Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League qua ..

Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

2 minutes ago
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes a ..

2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB

2 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case

Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ..

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection un ..

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World