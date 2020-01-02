UrduPoint.com
China's Railways Report 3.57 Bln Passenger Trips In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:25 PM

China's railways report 3.57 bln passenger trips in 2019

The number of passenger trips served by China's railways reached 3.57 billion in 2019, up 7.7 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The number of passenger trips served by China's railways reached 3.57 billion in 2019, up 7.7 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Of the total, around 2.29 billion passenger trips were made on bullet trains, up 14.1 percent from 2018.

Meanwhile, the country's railways carried 3.44 billion tonnes of cargo last year, up 7.8 percent year on year.

Revenue of the railway transport industry totaled 818 billion Yuan (about 118 billion U.S. Dollars), increasing by 6.1 percent from a year ago.

By the end of 2019, China's railway operation mileage reached 139,000 km, with 35,000 km on high-speed railways.

