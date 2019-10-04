UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Railways Work To Navigate National Day Holiday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

China's railways work to navigate National Day holiday

China's railways are striving to ensure the safety of all passengers during the National Day holiday travel peak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :China's railways are striving to ensure the safety of all passengers during the National Day holiday travel peak.

Trains throughout the country are expected to host 13.32 million passenger trips on Friday alone, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The total train trips made nationwide from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 stood at 80.13 million, the company said.To accommodate the travel rush, an additional 586 trains were put into service on Friday, it said.

A total of 142 million train trips are expected to be made from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, an increase of 8.8 percent year on year, earlier data from the company showed.

Related Topics

China Company All From Million

Recent Stories

Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure coope ..

42 seconds ago

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

44 seconds ago

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's ..

46 seconds ago

New business ideas contest at MNSUA on Oct 9-10

7 minutes ago

U.S. State, Canadian province unveil ambitious ren ..

7 minutes ago

Foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.