China's railways are striving to ensure the safety of all passengers during the National Day holiday travel peak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :China's railways are striving to ensure the safety of all passengers during the National Day holiday travel peak.

Trains throughout the country are expected to host 13.32 million passenger trips on Friday alone, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The total train trips made nationwide from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 stood at 80.13 million, the company said.To accommodate the travel rush, an additional 586 trains were put into service on Friday, it said.

A total of 142 million train trips are expected to be made from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, an increase of 8.8 percent year on year, earlier data from the company showed.