China's Rare Earth Price Index Drops Wednesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:05 PM

China's rare earth price index drops Wednesday

The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,237.94 points Wednesday, down 0.3 percent from the previous working day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,237.94 points Wednesday, down 0.3 percent from the previous working day.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

