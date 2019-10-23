China's Rare Earth Price Index Drops Wednesday
The China Rare Earth Price Index fell to 1,237.94 points Wednesday, down 0.3 percent from the previous working day
Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.
The index is a part of China's rare earth serial in-dices, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.