China's 'red Collectors' Cherish Bygone Maoist Era
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Baotou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) His car laden with boxes of brightly-coloured communist memorabilia, Feng Gang places one more Chairman Mao figurine in the back seat then steps back to admire his life's work.
Feng is one of China's leading "red collectors", hoarders of ephemera mass-produced in the country's turbulent first decades as a communist state up until the death of founding leader Mao Zedong in 1976.
This month, Feng joined hundreds of red collectors in the capital city showing off their wares ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1.
"I started to love red collecting in the third grade, starting with one memorial badge of Chairman Mao," Feng, 53, told AFP at his home in Baotou, Inner Mongolia.
"We had loudspeakers in the countryside at that time," he said of his youth in the poor, arid northwestern province of Gansu.
