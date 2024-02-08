BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has allocated over 15,000 relief supplies to central China's Hunan and Hubei provinces affected by disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions.

The supplies include winter jackets, quilts and relief packages for affected households.

The RCSC has provided more than 130,000 disaster relief and aid items to help those affected by disasters in several provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps since winter began.