BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for 10,000 people affected by the devastating earthquakes, Chinese media reported on Monday.

The assistance includes tents, warm jackets, and necessary medicines, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.

Last week, the organization sent medical supplies and rescuers to Syria. In total, the Chinese government allocated about $4.4 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country.

China has also accelerated food aid projects for Syria.

Thus, 220 tonnes of wheat have already been sent to Syria, while another 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat are expected to be sent there in the near future.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 31,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days. In turn, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.