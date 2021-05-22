Relief materials have been sent to southwest China's Yunnan Province after a series of earthquakes on Friday night, the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Relief materials have been sent to southwest China's Yunnan Province after a series of earthquakes on Friday night, the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said Saturday.

The relief materials from the RCSC and its Yunnan branch include 300 tents, 1,100 daily necessity kits and 1,000 coats, according to the RCSC.

Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

The region has recorded 166 aftershocks as of 2 a.m.