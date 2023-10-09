China’s Red Cross Society to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Afghan Red Crescent with $200,000 in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance to aid its rescue and disaster relief efforts, CGTN reported on Monday.

Two 6.

2-magnitude earthquakes jolted Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon local time, resulting in huge casualties and property losses.

The death toll from earthquakes in western Afghanistan's Herat and neighboring provinces has risen to 2,445, Herat authorities said Sunday night.

The most affected area is the Zanda Jan district in Herat, where 13 villages have been "utterly destroyed," said Mawlawi Musa Ashari, Herat's provincial director for the National Disaster Management Authority.

