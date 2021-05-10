UrduPoint.com
China's Red Cross Society To Send $1 Million To India Amid COVID-19 Surge - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

China's Red Cross Society to Send $1 Million to India Amid COVID-19 Surge - Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) will transfer $1 million to its Indian counterpart to support the organization's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Sunday.

"RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19," Weidong tweeted.

Earlier in the day, India received the first batch of COVID-19 humanitarian aid donated by the RCSC, consisting of 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and other medical supplies.

On April 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing readiness to provide all necessary assistance to India as it faces a new COVID-19 wave.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February. India's COVID-19 cases reportedly rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, bringing the country's total tally to 22,296,414. The death toll has increased by 4,092 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 242,362.

