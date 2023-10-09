Open Menu

China's Red Cross To Provide Emergency Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's Red Cross to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Red Cross Society of China on Monday said it has decided to provide the Afghan Red Crescent with 200,000 U.S. Dollars in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance to aid its rescue and disaster relief efforts.

Two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes jolted Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon local time, resulting in huge casualties and property losses.

