BEIJING,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The 8th Shandong Jujube Festival aimed at building a trading platform for red dates and condiment industry was held in Leling city of Shandong, a coastal province in eastern China.

The People's Government of Leling City hosted the festival while the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Province Department of Commerce were co-sponsored.

The theme of this year festival was to build a red jujube and health food industries trading platform, according to the organizing committee.

China's Red dates or commonly known jujube, condiment companies and well-known experts from home and abroad gathered to analyze the development trend of the industry, share the successful experience and discuss the industrial development plan.

This year's festival set up a series of activities such as "Two Summits, Three Forums, and Five Exhibition Areas". The content of the festival continued to be innovated, and the brand image was more prominent.

According to the organizing committee, the fair had been held for seven consecutive years since 2012.

The famous jujubes, condiment agents, distribution companies from all over the country including Xinjiang autonomous region participated in the festival.

The festival built a broad platform for the development of the national jujube and condiment industry and provided a smooth sales channel.

In the same period, the exhibition held a number of forums, industry summits, product launches, and accurate matchmaking activities for buyers and sellers.

According to the person in charge, this year's festival and condiment industry had been fully launched in March. The exhibition covered an area of ??20,000 square meters and 1,000 plus booths.

This year's festival had set up jujube and brand food exhibition areas, red dates and health food exhibition areas including display of machinery.

The festival attracted a more than 50,000 red date seasoning food distributors and purchasers from all over the country.

It may be mentioned here that this year festival coincided with the 70th anniversary of the founding of People Republic of China.